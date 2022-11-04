By News Release



$35K in AlohaCare Scholarships

AlohaCare News Release

AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaii students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oahu and one each from Molokai and Lanai.

“Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”

AlohaCare scholarships are granted to members or their dependents who are pursuing health-related post-secondary degrees or programs. The Molokai recipient is Michael Arce, who has been dedicated to the field of social work for 15 years. He began the Master of Social Work degree program this fall at the University of Hawaii Manoa after receiving a Bachelor of Social Work degree in May 2022. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Molokai Community Health Center and the Molokai Church of the Nazarene.

AlohaCare scholarship opportunities are provided annually, with applications available in the spring of 2023. For more information, visit imualoa.alohacare.org. AlohaCare is a community-led, nonprofit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawaii’s community health centers and is the only local health plan solely dedicated to serving those eligible for Hawai`i’s QUEST Integration Medicaid and Medicare program.