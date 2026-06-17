By News Release



2 Molokai High Seniors Receive Coach H Scholarship

TLC News Release

The Lo‘i Collective Foundation proudly announces the recipients of the 2026 Coach H Scholarship: Chaystin Joao and Ka‘ehuikimanoo Meyers-Moss, both seniors from Molokai High School’s Class of 2026.

Created in honor of Coach H, the scholarship recognizes student-athletes who exemplify leadership, perseverance, strong character, and commitment to community. Since the founding of the Lo‘i Collective Foundation in 2022, TLC has remained dedicated to supporting youth development and creating opportunities for future generations throughout Hawai‘i.

In 2023, TLC established the Coach H Scholarship to continue Coach H’s legacy of mentorship, encouragement, and service to student-athletes. Now in the organization’s fourth year, this marks the second consecutive year the scholarship has been awarded to students from Molokai High School — fulfilling one of Coach H’s wishes to support the youth of Molokai. The scholarship presentation was held on May 24 at Molokai High School.

Although modest in size, the scholarship reflects a larger mission of investing in students who strive to make a positive impact within their communities.

“Coach H always believed in giving back and helping students succeed both on and off the field, or gym”said Hunter Haliniak, CEO and Co-Founder of the Lo‘i Collective Foundation. “We hope this scholarship reminds students that their hard work, character, and commitment to community truly matter.”

Both Joao and Meyers-Moss have demonstrated dedication throughout their academic and athletic journeys, representing the values Coach H stood for: discipline, humility, teamwork, and aloha for community. The Lo‘i Collective Foundation congratulates Chaysin Joao and Ka‘ehuikimanoo Meyers-Moss and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

To continue making opportunities like the Coach H Scholarship possible, the Lo‘i Collective Foundation relies on community support and donations. Every contribution helps invest in Hawai‘i’s youth, future leaders, and student-athletes. To donate or learn more, visit www.theloicollective.org.