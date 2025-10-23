By News Release



12th Annual Floating Lantern Ceremony

Hospice Maui Molokai News Release

Join us for a multi-cultural event to honor our loved ones who died with love, gratitude, peace, and harmony at the Molokai Community Health Center on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Participate and join others in decorating and assembling your own personal lantern to be released at dusk. One lantern per family (four sides of lantern can be decorated). Bring your tabis if you want to walk in the water; it’s muddy. Assistance to float the lantern is available.

While decorating and waiting for lantern release, enjoy music, hula, etc. Food available for purchase. Sponsored by Hospice Maui Molokai and the Guzeiji Soto Mission.