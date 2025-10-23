By News Release



ʻIndigenous Insights for Planetary Health’ Book Launch

Molokai Baháʻí Community News Release

The Global Citizenship Speaker series resumes at the Molokai Public Library Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

This presentation and book launch features Noa Kekuewa Lincoln sharing learning from the newly published book Indigenous Insights for Planetary Health and Sustainable Food Systems, a collection of experiences from Indigenous communities and scholars from around the world, including Hawaii.

As an editor and co-author of the book, Noa will provide an overview of how indigenous food sovereignty connects to planetary health for all people and beings. A draw will be held for a copy of the new book.

Noa is a farmer and a Professor in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at the University of Hawai’i in Manoa. He also co-authored a chapter in the book Islands & Cultures: How Pacific Islands Provide Paths Toward Sustainability. Noa, a board member of ‘Aina Momona, will join us via Zoom.

The Global Citizenship Speaker Series creates a space for the community to listen, learn from and share their views with local, Hawaiian, and international speakers about a variety of topics important to Molokai. The series is presented by the Molokai Baháʻí Community in collaboration with Molokai Public Library. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served.